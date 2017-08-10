Tiger Woods denies news report about relationship status

CHARLOTTE – Tiger Woods wants to set the record straight.

The 41-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday to deny a Daily Mail article that claimed (via a pair of photos) he was with “girlfriend” Kristin Smith on July 31.

He said this wasn’t the case, clarifying that Smith is not his girlfriend and has not been in some time.

Contrary to the false Daily Mail article, Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven’t since last year. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 10, 2017

But who exactly is Smith in the first place?

She’s a 34-year-old personal stylist who was previously married for a short time to NFL safety Gerald Sensabaugh.

Smith had been linked to Woods for some time, and their relationship is rumored to have leaked out last April when she was allegedly stopped at an airport with $200,000 cash in her bag. Once she was stopped, she had to explain to cops that the money was a gift from her boyfriend, who, as the report goes, was Woods.

For Woods himself, he continues his reemergence into the public sphere since being arrested on a DUI charge in May.

Woods recently checked in from a soccer friendly and then put out a shirtless photo holding a lobster.

Earlier this week the 41-year-old brought news when it was learned he had skipped his DUI arraignment, and his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty for Woods. His lawyer also announced that Woods planned to enter a first-time DUI offenders program in order to reduce his charge from DUI to reckless driving.

Woods is still far away from returning to competitive golf, but he’s certainly remaining active on social media.