Jordan Spieth must have been paying extra attention in physics and geometry class back in the day.

How about this lag putt?!?😳 pic.twitter.com/VmVystvH9O — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 10, 2017

His mastery of both fields was on display during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Thursday.

His second shot on the par-4 12th hole went into the books as a 71-foot putt, but it traveled considerably farther – arcing at 90 degrees before stalling about 10 inches short of the cup.

The successful birde left Spieth 1 under.