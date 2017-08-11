2017 PGA Championship: Friday's shot, hole and quote of the day

SHOT OF THE DAY

Pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy didn’t have a lot to feel good about after posting an uneven second round of 1-over 72, 2-over 144 total. But he made an amazing par save at the 591-yard, par-5 10th hole. After knocking his second shot far right and seeing it roll down a cart path toward the 11th tee box, McIlroy chipped his third shot with a 6-iron up the cart path. It bounced twice, rolled through a sand trap, through the green and onto the fringe. From there he chipped to 2 feet and tapped in.

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 504-yard, par-4 first

No. 1 played in an average of 4.471 in Round 2, the most difficult on the course. Just four players managed birdie: Chris Stroud, Chez Reavie, Joost Luiten and Matt Dobyns. Of that foursome, only Stroud and Reavie made the cut. There were 76 pars, 70 bogeys and three double bogeys.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I love to just go home and hang out with my buddies in the country. Go out where there’s no cell phone service and spend the afternoon. Love to fish, love to shoot guns, love to hunt, just get away from it. That’s my favorite part. I love my core group of friends at home that they don’t ask me why I made bogey on the last hole that cost me 20 grand or anything like that. That’s why I hang out with them. They are a bunch of good dudes and I’m sure they will be up there having a good time this weekend.”

— South Carolina native Kevin Kisner, the co-leader at 8 under par, on how he likes to spend time away from professional golf