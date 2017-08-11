VIDEO: This Bubba Watson-Justin Thomas flop shot 'touchdown' is SO good

CHARLOTTE – Football season is right around the corner, but it seems like Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are anxious to get it started now.

A nearly two-hour delay hit the PGA Championship on Friday afternoon, and these two players weren’t content to get complacent while in the practice area.

It’s not totally clear whether this was a set up trick shot or if Thomas seized on an opportunity, but that’s semantics. This flop shot “touchdown” from Watson to Thomas is very impressive.

Watson went to Georgia, and Thomas chose Alabama for his schooling. So don’t think they’ll continue this kind of teamwork in football once the fall begins.