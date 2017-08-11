Dustin Johnson 'clutch,' gets hug as players run to beat darkness at PGA

CHARLOTTE – If there was an MVP for each day of golf, Dustin Johnson probably would’ve collected the honor Friday.

The World No. 1 was a member of one of the groups racing to beat darkness in the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

The horn blew to suspend second-round play due to darkness Friday at 8:11 p.m. Eastern. But the rule with this type of suspension of play is a group can finish out the hole it’s playing on once the horn blows.

That means groups are desperate to be on the final hole when this happens so they can finish and avoid a super early Saturday start to complete the little remnants of their Friday round.

Thus, players were legit running to get their rounds in Friday at Quail Hollow:

Trying to beat the darkness like … pic.twitter.com/MG81lFp9UI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 12, 2017

As for why Johnson was the hero for the day: Only one player from a group has to get the ball in play before the horn sounds for the group to be considered on the hole and able to finish that hole.

Johnson and Jason Day (grouped together in a threesome with Henrik Stenson) were contemplating that Friday as darkness encroached.

Johnson stepped up immediately.

“We were walking up (on 17), and we were talking about like if we can get a tee shot on 18, we could finish the round,” Day said. “And DJ is like, ‘I’ll do it.’ ”

The World No. 1 was a man of his word there, and got one off No. 18 tee before the horn went off.

Johnson would post a 74 and sits T-31 while Day was able to finish off a 66 and sit solo third.

Day absolutely did not take Johnson’s gesture for granted. To the contrary, the Aussie was gushing afterward about what Johnson did for their group.

“As soon as he teed off, you know, we all kind of flushed it down 18,” Day said. “I just walked up to him and said, ‘That’s the biggest, or most clutch thing I’ve ever seen anyone do for me.’ ”

Those words weren’t it either, as Day gave Johnson a hug going down 18 as well.

DJ gives Jason Day the gift of sleep.😴🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/MJqLkws1nL — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 12, 2017

“I had to give him a hug for it,” Day said. “Obviously to be able to finish and not have to wake up at 5:30 (a.m.) tomorrow, get some rest.”

You deserve that sleep the most, Dustin Johnson. MVPs should get their rest.