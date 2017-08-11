Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner co-lead suspended PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE – Kevin Kisner saw his entire lead vanish Friday afternoon without putting a single shot into play.

But it’s doubtful he’s too upset.

Kisner fired a second straight 4-under 67 on Friday at Quail Hollow Club, boosting him to a four-shot lead at the PGA Championship when he entered the clubhouse early. Then Hideki Matsuyama caught fire in the afternoon, fashioning a stunning bogey-free 7-under 64 to match Kisner’s 8-under total.

By day’s end, nobody was within two of the pair. But we’ve still got some golf to go in Round 2.

Play was suspended at 4:43 p.m. Eastern due to dangerous conditions, with action resuming at 6:26 p.m. It was a 1-hour-43-minute delay and that didn’t leave enough daylight to finish the round. The horn to suspend play due to darkness sounded at 8:11 p.m.

Of course in delays due to darkness, players can finish out the hole they’re on. That sometimes leads to hilarious moments like this one from Rod Pampling.

But once those holes were finished, play was over for the day. Nine groups have not completed their second rounds, and they will resume play at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The third round will be played in threesomes off No. 1 tee as soon as possible Saturday.

Kisner and Matsuyama, both looking for their first major, will begin the weekend two shots ahead of the field. Jason Day shot 66 to sit solo third at 6 under.

Francesco Molinari tied Matsuyama’s 64 to move into a tie for fourth at 5 under. Louis Oosthuizen (67) is also at that number, as is Chris Stroud, who has five left to play in his second round.

Rickie Fowler (70) is tied for seventh at 3 under alongside Justin Thomas (66) and Paul Casey (70).

The two biggest names heading into this week, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, will make the cut but will need huge Saturday pushes to have any chance to win. McIlroy posted a second straight 72 to sit 2 over while Spieth shot 73 to find himself 3 over. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson (74) is also in their realm at 2 over.

Sergio Garcia (8 over) and Phil Mickelson (11 over) are among the notables who will miss the cut – which sits at 5 over but could move back to 4 over depending on what happens with the conclusion of Round 2 on Saturday morning.

