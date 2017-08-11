Jordan Spieth accepts his career Grand Slam won't happen in 2017

CHARLOTTE – It’s a sad truth for fans of history-making, but there will likely and almost certainly be no career Grand Slam achieved at this 99th PGA Championship. Jordan Spieth knows it, too.

“I kind of accept the fact that I’m essentially out of this tournament pending some form of crazy stuff the next couple of days,” said Spieth, who followed an opening 1-over 72 Thursday at Quail Hollow with a second-round 73 Friday, and at 3 over sits 11 shots back entering the weekend.

Spieth won the British Open last month at Royal Birkdale in epic fashion, surviving near disaster to emerge victorious and put everyone on #GrandSlamWatch entering this week’s PGA.

But a different Spieth showed up at Quail Hollow. He was calm in pre-tournament interviews, but once he got on the golf course Thursday the frustration began to creep in. He couldn’t buy a putt in Round 1 despite having a superb ballstriking day. On Friday, it was the opposite – he made four less putts and was more than two-and-a-half strokes better on the greens, but he also missed nine greens and six fairways. And then there was the adventurous par-5 10th hole, where Spieth found some pine straw, moved around some pine straw, hit a tree with a shot and ended up with a bogey-6 on the card.

Both days, though, the ball just didn’t want to get in the hole.

“With one birdie, it’s going to be hard to post a solid round,” Spieth said.

Asked if he had any numbers in mind for the weekend, Spieth responded: “Probably 54 would be nice.”

And with that, the Spieth-Grand Slam talk is all but put on hold until next year when the PGA heads to Bellerive in St. Louis.