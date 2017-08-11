PGA Championship live blog: Kevin Kisner takes over solo lead

CHARLOTTE – The PGA Tour is in Charlotte for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. It’s the year’s final major!

We are tracking all of Friday’s action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: TNT (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on PGA.com and 2-7 p.m. on cbssports.com.

• • •

PGA Championship tracker

UPDATE NO. 11 (10:40 a.m. ET): Rickie Fowler is LURKING.

A birdie at 17 and he’s now 3 under and three back. McIlroy pars to remain Even Par. Rahm bogeys to drop to 2 over.

Fowler's making The Green Mile look easy with a birdie on 17 🐥 He sits at 3-under, 3 off the lead #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/diK5NTecFq — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 10 (10:22 a.m. ET): Kisner birdies 15 and he’s back to 6 under. A two-shot lead for him again. That’s over Olesen (yet to start Round 2) and now D.A. Points, who is 1 under on his round through six holes.

UPDATE NO. 9 (10:20 a.m. ET): McIlroy misses a huge opportunity at 16. Blasts a drive 357 down the left side, knocks one in from around 157 to 9 feet … and then misses the putt on the left edge. That would have been back-to-back birdies, 1 under and a huge momentum boost.

Oh well, he’s still Even Par. Fowler makes par putt from 10 feet here to remain 2 under. Rahm buries an even longer putt for par to remain 1 over.

UPDATE NO. 8 (10:08 a.m. ET): Rory McIlroy is on the board with a birdie. He pipes a drive 328 down the middle at the par-5 15th. He actually hits his second into front bunker and his blast out actually runs it Jon Rahm’s ball and ricochets some 9 feet below the hole (personally, it wasn’t unlucky: that ball probably is roughly same distance from hole if it misses Rahm’s).

He rolls in the putt and is now back to Even Par overall. Rahm, meanwhile, bogeys the 15th and that’s his third bogey in four holes. He’s now 1 over.

UPDATE NO. 7 (9:58 a.m. ET): Kisner bogeys No. 13 and he’s now back to 5 under. He’s still your leader, though. Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar has surged to 1 under after back-to-back birdies at Nos. 13 and 14. Here’s the first of the two:

Kuuuuuuch! Back to even after this long birdie.pic.twitter.com/wFWlKox7w4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 6 (9:53 a.m. ET): Rickie Fowler is now only losing to six players. Fowler birdies No. 14 to move to 2 under. He’s now T-7 and four off the lead. McIlroy makes a frustrating par at the par-4 14th after hitting a nifty pitch to 10 feet and missing the putt. He’s still 1 over.

UPDATE NO. 5 (9:46 a.m. ET): Look at Kisner! A birdie on No. 12 and he’s suddenly 6 under and has a two-shot lead.

UPDATE NO. 4 (9:33 a.m. ET): The McIlroy, Fowler, Rahm group is chugging along. McIlroy has started with four straight pars to stay 1 over, Rahm opened with a birdie but bogey No. 12. Fowler bogeyed No. 12 to fall to 1 under alongside Rahm.

UPDATE NO. 3 (9:15 a.m. ET): Kevin Kisner is not backing down. A birdie at his opening hole, the par-5 10th, has him 5 under and the solo leader by one (Olesen has an afternoon tee time).

UPDATE NO. 2 (8:32 a.m. ET): Well, you can’t say Rory’s not entertaining. Flails his second shot way right at opening par-5 10th and then plays an incredible shot, as you can see below. Makes par somehow! He’s still 1 over.

Rickie nearly jars his third. Rory hits from 11th hole. Both make par — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) August 11, 2017

Rory delivered a day's worth of entertainment on one hole. Skips it 60 yards up a cart path, in and out of bunker to fringe. 5 all the way — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) August 11, 2017

Cart paths are bad enough. Especially ones that go downhill. pic.twitter.com/Z9ovfGYcca — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 1 (7:34 a.m. ET): Here’s your Round 2 hole locations for the PGA. The round is underway: Rory, Rickie and Rahm go off No. 10 at 8:25 a.m.

Hole locations for the second round of the #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/tNtjnJqdoh — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2017

• • •

