PGA Championship live blog: Kevin Kisner shoots 67 for 4-shot lead

CHARLOTTE – The PGA Tour is in Charlotte for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. It’s the year’s final major!

We are tracking all of Friday’s action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: TNT (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

TNT (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday-Sunday, 12-7 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday-Sunday, 12-7 p.m.) LIVE STREAMING: Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on PGA.com

Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on PGA.com ONLINE TV SIMULCAST: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on PGA.com and 2-7 p.m. on cbssports.com.

Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on PGA.com and 2-7 p.m. on cbssports.com. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

PGA Championship tracker

UPDATE NO. 31 (2:03 p.m. ET): Kisner finishes with par and that’s back-to-back 67s.

Kisner is 8 under and holds a four-shot lead as it stands. The Cliffs Notes on Kiz: He burst onto the PGA Tour scene in 2015 and now has two Tour wins. But he’s never even had a top 10 in a major. Still, don’t question his stones, this shot says it all…

Can Kisner handle pressure of lead? Reminder: Kiz holed out for eagle to force playoff at Zurich Classic. VIDEO: https://t.co/ASuUrDvxSy pic.twitter.com/jsUA17QnAk — Golfweek (@golfweek) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 30 (1:44 p.m. ET): A tournament Phil Mickelson will want to quickly forget.

Lefty goes 79-74 and didn’t have a birdie in his first 30 holes. It’s the first time Mickelson has missed the cut at the PGA since 1995.

UPDATE NO. 29 (1:25 p.m. ET): While McIlroy was once 4 over before two straight birdies moved him off the cutline, Rickie Fowler cruises to a 70 to put himself 3 under overall and T-3.

Yes, Rickie is right in this! (Jon Rahm, by the way, is in at 3 over. Like McIlroy, he is safe for the weekend.)

UPDATE NO. 28 (1:23 p.m. ET): Well, that was not pretty at all, but at least he’s hanging around.

McIlroy leaves 12-footer for birdie right on the edge at No. 9. That close to three straight birdies to close. But a par earns him a 1-over 72. That’s 2 over for the week and he’s making the cut, which is now 4 over. Still, he’s now 10 back.

UPDATE NO. 27 (1:15 p.m. ET): Kevin Kisner, baby!

Kiz rolls in this beautiful eagle putt from off the par-5 seventh and he’s now 8 under and three ahead of the field.

Eagle for @K_Kisner! The leader gets to -8 through 16 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/AI0krcwxHg — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 26 (1:11 p.m. ET): McIlroy takes advantage of his big drive at No. 8 and finishes off a second straight birdie. That puts him +2, and barring a brutal final hole, we’ll see him this weekend.

UPDATE NO. 25 (1:06 p.m. ET): This was mean, but D.A. Points birdies here and at 15 and is now within one of Kisner at 5 under.

Golf is hard. The #PGAChamp is on TNT pic.twitter.com/5IyOKyeLjf — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 24 (12:58 p.m. ET): McIlroy has given himself some breathing room. A birdie at the seventh moves him to 3 over. Cutline is 4 over, likely to be 5 over, methinks, by day’s end. He smoked his drive up near the par-4 eighth green, too. Birdie there and he’s really safe. Par-par finish gets him to the weekend for sure, though.

.@McIlroyRory with a birdie to move back inside the cut line. See the full #PGAChamp leaderboard at https://t.co/dPnQTWLHpv pic.twitter.com/NBTWBLlTwE — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 23 (12:47 p.m. ET): Fowler is so relaxed right now. Just hanging with Andre Iguodala and chatting with Jordan Spieth. Fowler is 3 under with three to play.

UPDATE NO. 22 (12:40 p.m. ET): Kisner is simply cruising. Eight straight pars and he’s still 6 under and two ahead.

UPDATE NO. 21 (12:35 p.m. ET): MRickie Fowler, on the other hand, could not be in more control. Just one bogey today and he’s 3 under overall. Just three back of Kisner at the moment. Fowler’s last 10 holes have yielded eight pars and two birdies.

Not today, No. 5! Fowler grabs a solid par after yesterday's triple bogey on the fifth hole #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/rvkf8mL4Bb — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 20 (12:32 p.m. ET): McIlroy bogeys AGAIN. This one at No. 6 moves him to 4 over, and he’s moved the cutline with him!

McIlroy still right on cut, with three to play.

The hole is lava, Part 2. pic.twitter.com/lA7KcvDKpl — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 19 (12:27 p.m. ET): McIlroy bogeys the fifth to move back to 3 over. Rahm is also 3 over after a bogey. The cut is currently 3 over (likely to move back to at least +4 by day’s end), so both are in trouble.

UPDATE NO. 18 (12:15 p.m. ET): McIlroy bogeys the fifth to move back to 3 over. Rahm is also 3 over after a bogey. The cut is currently 3 over (likely to move back to at least +4 by day’s end), so both are in trouble.

UPDATE NO. 17 (12:02 p.m. ET): Phil Mickelson has had a miserable tournament as he’s 11 over through 32 holes. But at least he now has a birdie!

Lefty birdied the par-3 fourth, his 31st hole of the tournament, for his first birdie of the week. He immediately follows it with a bogey. But still, the birdie is finally there! Mickelson will miss the cut, though.

UPDATE NO. 16 (11:45 a.m. ET): McIlroy hits an amazing shot into the third but ends making bogey. It’s his second straight after a bogey at No. 2. That moves him back to 2 over. The cut is currently 3 over.

UPDATE NO. 15 (11:30 a.m. ET): Kisner went out in 2-under 34 to stay at 6 under. He still leads by Points and Olesen.

UPDATE NO. 14 (11:22 a.m. ET): Holy Kevin Na!

Starting on No. 10, he’s birdied five of his first six holes! Unfortunately, he shot 79 on Thursday, but what an early rally this would be to make the cut.

UPDATE NO. 13 (11:15 a.m. ET): All pars for the marquee group as Rahm finally finds a GIR at No. 1 of all holes (a 524-yard par 4).

Reminder: Fowler, -2; McIlroy, E; Rahm, +2

UPDATE NO. 12 (10:53 a.m. ET): Well, the marquee morning group is through nine.

Fowler and McIlroy both shoot 1-under 35. Fowler is 3 under and McIlroy is even par for the tournament. Rahm goes 0/9 in GIR, wow. So he did extremely well to open in 3-over 39. Actually started his round with a birdie by putting in from the fringe. He’s 2 over for the tournament.

UPDATE NO. 11 (10:40 a.m. ET): Rickie Fowler is LURKING.

A birdie at 17 and he’s now 3 under and three back. McIlroy pars to remain Even Par. Rahm bogeys to drop to 2 over.

Fowler's making The Green Mile look easy with a birdie on 17 🐥 He sits at 3-under, 3 off the lead #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/diK5NTecFq — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 10 (10:22 a.m. ET): Kisner birdies 15 and he’s back to 6 under. A two-shot lead for him again. That’s over Olesen (yet to start Round 2) and now D.A. Points, who is 1 under on his round through six holes.

UPDATE NO. 9 (10:20 a.m. ET): McIlroy misses a huge opportunity at 16. Blasts a drive 357 down the left side, knocks one in from around 157 to 9 feet … and then misses the putt on the left edge. That would have been back-to-back birdies, 1 under and a huge momentum boost.

Oh well, he’s still Even Par. Fowler makes par putt from 10 feet here to remain 2 under. Rahm buries an even longer putt for par to remain 1 over.

UPDATE NO. 8 (10:08 a.m. ET): Rory McIlroy is on the board with a birdie. He pipes a drive 328 down the middle at the par-5 15th. He actually hits his second into front bunker and his blast out actually runs it Jon Rahm’s ball and ricochets some 9 feet below the hole (personally, it wasn’t unlucky: that ball probably is roughly same distance from hole if it misses Rahm’s).

He rolls in the putt and is now back to Even Par overall. Rahm, meanwhile, bogeys the 15th and that’s his third bogey in four holes. He’s now 1 over.

UPDATE NO. 7 (9:58 a.m. ET): Kisner bogeys No. 13 and he’s now back to 5 under. He’s still your leader, though. Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar has surged to 1 under after back-to-back birdies at Nos. 13 and 14. Here’s the first of the two:

Kuuuuuuch! Back to even after this long birdie.pic.twitter.com/wFWlKox7w4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 6 (9:53 a.m. ET): Rickie Fowler is now only losing to six players. Fowler birdies No. 14 to move to 2 under. He’s now T-7 and four off the lead. McIlroy makes a frustrating par at the par-4 14th after hitting a nifty pitch to 10 feet and missing the putt. He’s still 1 over.

UPDATE NO. 5 (9:46 a.m. ET): Look at Kisner! A birdie on No. 12 and he’s suddenly 6 under and has a two-shot lead.

UPDATE NO. 4 (9:33 a.m. ET): The McIlroy, Fowler, Rahm group is chugging along. McIlroy has started with four straight pars to stay 1 over, Rahm opened with a birdie but bogey No. 12. Fowler bogeyed No. 12 to fall to 1 under alongside Rahm.

UPDATE NO. 3 (9:15 a.m. ET): Kevin Kisner is not backing down. A birdie at his opening hole, the par-5 10th, has him 5 under and the solo leader by one (Olesen has an afternoon tee time).

To 5-under he goes! Kevin Kisner opens his second round with a 🐦 to become the solo leader. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/994tNczuVk — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 2 (8:32 a.m. ET): Well, you can’t say Rory’s not entertaining. Flails his second shot way right at opening par-5 10th and then plays an incredible shot, as you can see below. Makes par somehow! He’s still 1 over.

Rickie nearly jars his third. Rory hits from 11th hole. Both make par — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) August 11, 2017

Rory delivered a day's worth of entertainment on one hole. Skips it 60 yards up a cart path, in and out of bunker to fringe. 5 all the way — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) August 11, 2017

Cart paths are bad enough. Especially ones that go downhill. pic.twitter.com/Z9ovfGYcca — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) August 11, 2017

UPDATE NO. 1 (7:34 a.m. ET): Here’s your Round 2 hole locations for the PGA. The round is underway: Rory, Rickie and Rahm go off No. 10 at 8:25 a.m.

Hole locations for the second round of the #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/tNtjnJqdoh — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2017

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js