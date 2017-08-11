VIDEO: Rod Pampling walks right into tee shot to beat darkness, hits awful dead pull into trees

CHARLOTTE – You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to beat darkness.

The horn blew to suspend second-round play at the PGA Championship due to darkness Friday at 8:11 p.m. Eastern. But the rule with this type of suspension of play is a group can finish out the hole it’s playing on once the horn blows.

That means groups are desperate to be on the final hole when this happens so they can finish and avoid a super early Saturday start to complete the little remnants of their Friday round.

Rod Pampling made sure his group was able to finish off its play. Nobody in that threesome (Pampling, Thomas Pieters and Xander Schauffele) had any chance to make the cut as they approached Quail Hollow’s par-4 ninth (their final hole of the round).

So rather than wait for the horn to blow to play one hole Saturday morning and be cut, Pampling decided to take one for the team.

Only one player has to get the ball in play before the horn sounds for the group to be considered on the hole and able to finish.

Pampling was so concerned to get his tee shot off before the horn and allow his group to complete the round that he quickly walked right into his tee shot. It was bizarre and led to an awful dead pull into the trees:

Well, that’s embarrassing. Look at that apex … 13 feet! It’s likely that technology never captured an apex close to that low.

Well, we can all chuckle, but at 12 over entering the hole, Pampling didn’t care … because he got to finish the round.

“That was the best thing I did all day,” Pampling quipped.

He ended up double bogeying the hole to post at 14-over 156.

Not his most graceful moment or best performance, but hey, Pampling (and his compatriots) won’t have to wake up early Saturday morning to play one miserable hole!

– Jeff Babineau contributed