VIDEO: Rory McIlroy bounces ball up cart path in wild recovery shot

CHARLOTTE – Rory McIlroy may be best known for his power and overwhelming driving ability, but he possesses unbelievable creativity as well.

He showed that (and needed it) right away in his second round at the PGA Championship.

McIlroy began his Friday at Quail Hollow’s par-5 10th and flailed his second shot way right, so far right that it left him on the 11th hole and needing to play through this gap to the green:

You can already see that this shot – McIlroy was going to play a low runner – has little margin for error. But let’s offer even more context: On the other side of this gap was a greenside bunker. So, it’s not like McIlroy had a totally free path.

If he was going to hit a low punch shot here, it appeared that the best result was for the ball to end up in that greenside bunker and McIlroy would try to save par from there.

It’s likely that’s what McIlroy was trying to do as he attempted a wild recovery shot in which he bounced the ball off the cart path.

But not all went to plan. McIlroy did bounce it off the path, but the ball scurried through the bunker and ran all the way to the back fringe.

Rory delivered a day's worth of entertainment on one hole. Skips it 60 yards up a cart path, in and out of bunker to fringe. 5 all the way — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) August 11, 2017

An incredible recovery with a ridiculous result. Here’s the footage:

"You've got to be kidding me… Wow!" Rory gets creative with his approach on 10 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/xqaF7Vz5Df — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

Oh, and by the way, he saved par from there.

There are no pictures on the scorecard, but we’d still like to see one for this par.