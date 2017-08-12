2017 PGA Championship: Saturday's shot, hole and quote of the day

SHOT OF THE DAY

Robert Streb had the highlight reel whirring with his approach at the 462-yard, par-4 12th hole. After whacking his drive 307 yards finely into the fairway, Streb curled his second shot 156 yards into the cup for eagle. Streb shot 1-under 70 on the day and stands at 1 over for 214 for the PGA Championship, T-18. Watch the shot here:

"How about a 2?" 👀 Robert Streb eagles 12 to get to even par! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/C3hOj5Suf3 — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2017

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 477-yard, par-4 18th

The closing hole at Quail Hollow that culminates the Green Mile was the toughest in Round 3, yielding an average score of 4.6. Just two players made birdie on No. 18: Patrick Cantlay and Thorbjorn Olesen. Jason Day took a quadruple-bogey 8. Russell Henley suffered a triple-bogey 7. There were 41 pars, 20 bogeys and 10 double bogeys. Brutal.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I didn’t have it written in a diary from when I was young that I need to win a career Grand Slam as the youngest ever. That wasn’t the goal. The goal was to try and win them all. The goal was to try and get on the PGA Tour and then from there see what happens. And yeah, I have a lot of opportunities. The PGA Championship I think is going to be the toughest for me. If we look historically back on my career, I think I will play this tournament worse than the other three majors just in the way that it’s set up. I feel like my game truly suits the other three majors maybe more than a PGA Championship. But I believe we can play anywhere and can win anywhere. It’s just a matter of having everything in sync at the right time.”

— Jordan Spieth, 24, after his third-round 71 left him at 3 over for the tournament and short of the chance to become the youngest player to claim a career Grand Slam