What Kevin Kisner said after taking 54-hole lead at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE – Kevin Kisner is your 54-hole leader at the PGA Championship after a 1-over 72 that has him 7 under for the tournament and one ahead of the field.

Here’s what he had to say after his third round at Quail Hollow Club.

• • •

On whether he’s surprised he’s in the lead:

“I’ve seen my game trending, even though I haven’t played great the last month and a half. But you know, I’ve been working hard and seeing a lot of good things, and I know the golf course.”

On why he’s so calm on the course:

“There’s no real reason for me getting mad or upset or showing y’all that I’m ticked off. I’m pretty good at keeping it all in, and you know, the golf course here is so hard; if you get pissed, you’re just going to throw away more shots. There’s no real reason to show that emotion.”

On what it would mean to win his first major Sunday:

“Well, it’s a dream to win a major. That’s what I grew up practicing and playing, to play on the PGA Tour and to have a chance in major championships. The way my game’s progressed over my career, I like where I am, and I like having a chance tomorrow. It will be awesome to take home the Wanamaker Trophy and a lot of great names on that trophy.”

