PGA Championship live blog: Round 3 at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE – The PGA Tour is in Charlotte for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. It’s the year’s final major!
We are tracking all of Saturday’s action. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: TNT (Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 12-7 p.m.)
- ONLINE TV SIMULCAST: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on PGA.com and 2-7 p.m. on cbssports.com.
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
• • •
PGA Championship tracker
UPDATE NO. 7 (11:47 a.m. ET): Rickie’s here!
UPDATE NO. 6 (11:23 a.m. ET): Spieth bogeys No. 1 to fall to 4 over and 12 back. He’s not delusional, he’s already aware his chances are basically shot this week.
UPDATE NO. 5 (11:23 a.m. ET): Of course the leaders won’t go off for a few hours, but Round 3 is underway!
J.B. Holmes is 2 under on his round through six and 3 over for the tournament. He’s the only player under par in his round thus far.
UPDATE NO. 4 (9:13 a.m. ET): Round 3 will begin at 9:50 a.m. ET. Here are the third-round pairings.
UPDATE NO. 3 (8:53 a.m. ET): Chris Stroud closes out a second straight 68 to sit at 6 under. The cut came in at 5 over, which means Justin Rose (+6), Sergio Garcia (+8) and Phil Mickelson (+11) are out.
UPDATE NO. 2 (7:59 a.m. ET): Hole locations for Round 3 are here!
UPDATE NO. 1 (7:41 a.m. ET): Round 2 has resumed after being delayed due to darkness. Only roughly an hour to go here. Chris Stroud is three back with five to play, really the only person who can affect standings near or at the top heading into the third round.
• • •
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Comments