PGA Championship live blog: Round 3 at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE – The PGA Tour is in Charlotte for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. It’s the year’s final major!

We are tracking all of Saturday’s action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: TNT (Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

TNT (Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 12-7 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 12-7 p.m.) ONLINE TV SIMULCAST: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on PGA.com and 2-7 p.m. on cbssports.com.

Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on PGA.com and 2-7 p.m. on cbssports.com.

PGA Championship tracker

UPDATE NO. 7 (11:47 a.m. ET): Rickie’s here!

UPDATE NO. 6 (11:23 a.m. ET): Spieth bogeys No. 1 to fall to 4 over and 12 back. He’s not delusional, he’s already aware his chances are basically shot this week.

Jordan Spieth bogeys No. 1 in Round 3. He's accepted that Career Grand Slam will not happen this week: https://t.co/7XxJjU3cRL #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/DEFbkgVqzU — Golfweek (@golfweek) August 12, 2017

UPDATE NO. 5 (11:23 a.m. ET): Of course the leaders won’t go off for a few hours, but Round 3 is underway!

J.B. Holmes is 2 under on his round through six and 3 over for the tournament. He’s the only player under par in his round thus far.

UPDATE NO. 4 (9:13 a.m. ET): Round 3 will begin at 9:50 a.m. ET. Here are the third-round pairings.

The THIRD ROUND of the #PGAChamp will begin at 9:50am ET. Complete groups and tee times👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/y8OaYc4pLo — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 12, 2017

UPDATE NO. 3 (8:53 a.m. ET): Chris Stroud closes out a second straight 68 to sit at 6 under. The cut came in at 5 over, which means Justin Rose (+6), Sergio Garcia (+8) and Phil Mickelson (+11) are out.

UPDATE NO. 2 (7:59 a.m. ET): Hole locations for Round 3 are here!

Hole locations for the THIRD ROUND of the #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/zC60oUKnbw — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 12, 2017

UPDATE NO. 1 (7:41 a.m. ET): Round 2 has resumed after being delayed due to darkness. Only roughly an hour to go here. Chris Stroud is three back with five to play, really the only person who can affect standings near or at the top heading into the third round.

