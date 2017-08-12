PGA Championship TV Blog: Round 3 was ‘unbelievable‘ - CBS said so

Observations on Day 3 TV coverage of the PGA Championship:

A friend was texting me during the coverage noting all the times the CBS crew referred to shots as “unbelievable” – which, of course, they never are.

Kevin Kisner’s lipout on 16? “Unbelievable!” said Ian Baker-Finch.

Graham DaLaet’s consecutive eagles? “Unbelievable!” said Frank Nobilo.

DaLaet’s birdie on 16? “Unbelievable!” said Gary McCord.

The 17th hole? “Unbelievable!” Finchy said.

Jason Day’s second shot on 18? “Unbelievable!” said Nick Faldo.

Most amusingly, McCord described Chris Stroud’s approach to 16 as “unbelievable,” to which Dottie Pepper said, “He just hit his regular shot.” From that, I gleaned that Stroud’s shot was unbelievably average.

I don’t know about you, but after hearing so many shots described as “unbelievable,” I have a certain song stuck in my head.

Here’s what we didn’t see

For all its resources, CBS can be exasperating with all that it doesn’t show us. I wasn’t counting shots Saturday, but I’m confident that we didn’t see more than 20 shots combined by the following players: Grayson Murray, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Scott Brown and Francesco Molinari.

What do they all have in common? All finished the third round T-7 or better.

Also, does anyone remember hearing any good on-course audio the entire day? I know I dwell on that a lot, but the player-caddie conversations really elevate live shows.

Missing explanation

There’s been so much talk about the speed of the greens and Quail Hollow’s subair system, but little explanation of how that system works. Trevor Immelman, prodded by anchor Ernie Johnson, gave a barebones explanation of it during the morning coverage. The announcers discussed it again later in the afternoon as the greens seemed to quicken.

Given all the subair conversation, it would be worth taking two minutes to illustrate how the system works.

A few shining moments

Peter Kostis had a couple of good moments Saturday. Early in the afternoon, he said of the pin position on No. 4, “If they named this hole, they’d call it Dikembe Mutombo, because it’s rejecting everything. There’s no way to get it close.”

That sounds like a line Kostis’ former colleague, David Feherty, would use.

Later, on Jason Day’s eagle putt, Kostis did exactly what an on-course announcer should do: He identified potential trouble before the player struck the shot.

“This one’s tough,” Kostis said of Day’s 50-foot putt. “It’s uphill into the grain for about 80 percent. If he has a little too much speed getting it over the crest, he could have trouble stopping it near the hole.”

Day putted it 10 feet past the hole and missed the birdie putt. That was good work by Kostis. We don’t need announcers to tell us what we can see, we need them to tell us what we can’t see. They’re our eyes and ears on the course. In that instance, Kostis demonstrated how the job should be done.

The Blimp returns

We haven’t seen the blimp much, if at all, this season because of a lack of sponsorship. So it’s good to have it back this week. It makes a big event seem even bigger.

Listen up

Someone call the audio guy. Amanda Balionis’ microphone was experiencing feedback during the morning and afternoon coverage. It’s understandable if it happens once, but not more than that.

Morning tidbit

During the morning coverage, Immelman brought some much-needed perspective to the question of handling major-championship pressure: “It’s absolutely vital to try to realize, you’re not going to war, the world isn’t going to end. You just need to keep some good perspective out there and just play the game that you love. Play how you know you can play.”