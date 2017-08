A hole-in-one on a par 4?

That almost happened Saturday during Round 3 at the PGA Tour.

Lipping out for a hole-in-one 💔 On a par 4 😲 pic.twitter.com/PKV42BWIuf — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 12, 2017

Graham DeLeat launched his tee shot on the 301-yard 4th hole with the intent of reaching it in one – and he did.

And he came thisclose to a hole-in-one, as well.

His shot lipped out as it skipped across the green. He just missed making the second ace on a par-4 in PGA Tour history. DeLeat would sink the 8-foot eagle to pick up 2 shots and move to 1 over.