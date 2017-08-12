Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
VIDEO: Robert Streb lands spectacular eagle at No. 12

Quail Hollow has given little during this week’s PGA Championship.

But Robert Streb slipped in an eagle Saturday.

Streb found his groove on No. 12 – sinking his second shot to notch the eagle. He leapt into a tie for 16th at even par.

