Webb Simpson on Quail Hollow's setup: 'Too tough for a PGA'

CHARLOTTE – The membership at Quail Hollow Club isn’t too pleased with the course’s PGA Championship setup … or at least one member feels this way.

Webb Simpson actually has a home a cart ride from the first tee and is a member at Quail Hollow. He’s currently competing at the PGA Championship on his home layout (he sits T-59 at 5 over) and didn’t pull any punches about how the course has played in the year’s final major.

“I don’t know if the intent to make it this difficult, but it’s really hard,” Simpson said. “I mean, I told the scorer in there I felt like really all week, but especially today with some of the pins and tees and length of the course, it feels like a U.S. Open. We are dealing with a long golf course, tons of rough, and crazy fast greens.

“I don’t think that’s the stereotype of a PGA Championship. I feel like I’m out there trying to survive. Similar feelings to how when I play a U.S. Open. You shoot even par, you have done really well. In past PGAs even par is not that good. It’s definitely something to get used to.”

So it’s not like Simpson is demolishing the course here, but these comments are a little pointed. They’re not too unfair, either, as the lead score is just 7 under and a U.S. Open style has felt present at Quail Hollow this week.

Simpson wasn’t a big fan of the Saturday pin at 18 (he wasn’t alone), as the front left hole location was six yards on the green, with the false front being eight yards on. That meant any shots finishing hole high to the right were likely to roll off the front of the surface.

But when Simpson boiled everything down to a simple thought, he came to this conclusion:

“The setup has been too tough for a PGA, to be honest,” Simpson said.

Hey, can’t fault a guy for being honest about his home course!

