2017 PGA Championship Purse, Prize Money: Justin Thomas earns $1.89 million

Justin Thomas earned $1.89 million for his victory in the 2017 PGA Championship from a total purse of $10.5 million. Here is a list of the prize money breakdown. The three golfers tied for second place will evenly split the combined money for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th place spots.
1. $1,890,000
2. $1,134,000
3. $714,000
4. $504,000
5. $420,000
6. $357,000
7. $330,000
8. $305,000
9. $280,000
10. $260,000
11. $240,000
12. $220,000
13. $200,000
14. $190,000
15. $180,000
16. $170,000
17. $160,000
18. $150,000
19. $140,000
20. $130,000
21. $120,000
22. $110,000
23. $100,000
24. $92,000
25. $84,000
26. $76,000
27. $73,000
28. $70,000
29. $67,000
30. $64,000
31. $61,000
32. $59,000
33. $57,000
34. $55,000
35. $53,000
36. $51,000
37. $49,000
38. $47,000
39. $45,000
40. $43,000
41. $41,000
42. $39,000
43. $37,000
44. $35,000
45. $33,000
46. $31,000
47. $29,500
48. $28,000
49. $27,000
50. $26,000
51. $25,400
52. $24,800
53. $24,200
54. $23,600
55. $23,000
56. $22,600
57. $22,300
58. $22,000
59. $21,800
60. $21,600
61. $21,400
62. $21,200
63. $21,000
64. $20,800
65. $20,600
66. $20,400
67. $20,200
68. $20,000
69. $19,800
70. $19,600
71. $19,500
72. $19,400
73. $19,300
74. $19,200
75. $19,100
