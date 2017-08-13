2017 PGA Championship Purse, Prize Money: Justin Thomas earns $1.89 million

Justin Thomas earned $1.89 million for his victory in the 2017 PGA Championship from a total purse of $10.5 million. Here is a list of the prize money breakdown. The three golfers tied for second place will evenly split the combined money for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th place spots.

1. $1,890,000

2. $1,134,000

3. $714,000

4. $504,000

5. $420,000

6. $357,000

7. $330,000

8. $305,000

9. $280,000

10. $260,000

11. $240,000

12. $220,000

13. $200,000

14. $190,000

15. $180,000

16. $170,000

17. $160,000

18. $150,000

19. $140,000

20. $130,000

21. $120,000

22. $110,000

23. $100,000

24. $92,000

25. $84,000

26. $76,000

27. $73,000

28. $70,000

29. $67,000

30. $64,000

31. $61,000

32. $59,000

33. $57,000

34. $55,000

35. $53,000

36. $51,000

37. $49,000

38. $47,000

39. $45,000

40. $43,000

41. $41,000

42. $39,000

43. $37,000

44. $35,000

45. $33,000

46. $31,000

47. $29,500

48. $28,000

49. $27,000

50. $26,000

51. $25,400

52. $24,800

53. $24,200

54. $23,600

55. $23,000

56. $22,600

57. $22,300

58. $22,000

59. $21,800

60. $21,600

61. $21,400

62. $21,200

63. $21,000

64. $20,800

65. $20,600

66. $20,400

67. $20,200

68. $20,000

69. $19,800

70. $19,600

71. $19,500

72. $19,400

73. $19,300

74. $19,200

75. $19,100