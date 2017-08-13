2017 PGA Championship Sunday shot, hole and quote of the day

SHOT OF THE DAY

Justin Thomas earned his first major victory and the Wanamaker Trophy as PGA champion with his clutch play on the Green Mile. He made a huge par save at No. 16, then accelerated at the 221-yard, par-3 17th. Thomas knocked his tee shot within 14-and-a-half feet then coolly curled in his birdie putt to get to 9 under.

Wait for it … wait for it … GOT IT. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/FUR5HciqxM — PGA of America (@PGA) August 13, 2017

That gave him breathing room. Even a bogey on 18 couldn’t stop him.

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 466-yard, par-4 12th

The final round’s most difficult hole challenged the field, averaging 4.493 on the day. There were four birdies, 36 pars, 29 bogeys and six double bogeys. Thomas, Louis Oosthuizen (T-2), Patrick Reed (T-2), Graham DeLaet (T-7) and Chris Stroud (T-9) had par. Kevin Kisner (T-7) and Hideki Matsuyama (T-5) made bogey. Francesco Molinari (T-2) and Rickie Fowler (T-5) had two of the rare birdies.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was something that obviously as a kid growing up, being a golf fan, you want to win all the majors. You want to win any major. For me, the PGA definitely had a special place in my heart, and maybe a special drive, I guess you could say. Like I said, I want to win every tournament I play in. I want to try to win every major. But the end of the day, this was really cool. For this to be my first one and have my dad here, and I know grandpa was watching at home. I was able to talk to him and that was pretty cool. It’s just a great win for the family, and it’s a moment we’ll never forget, all of us.”

—Justin Thomas, son and grandson of PGA professionals, on winning the PGA Championship