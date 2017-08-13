'Awesome' Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship for 1st major title

CHARLOTTE – Justin Thomas ate dinner with Jordan Spieth on Saturday. For dessert, Thomas won the 99th PGA Championship on Sunday, capturing the first major title of his career.

Thomas battled a crowded leaderboard all day before finishing with 3-under 68 to post at 8 under. He stumbled early, with bogeys on No. 1 and No. 3. But he quickly steadied his game to stay within striking distance. He would not bogey again until 18, when the title was all but clinched.

And Spieth, who won the British Open three weeks ago, was there to greet him after he finished on 18.

“So awesome,” Spieth said.

Thomas began his surge to victory with an amazing break off the tee at Quail Hollow’s par-5 10th.

He then hit his second shot over the green and chipped up inside 10 feet. He hit a good birdie putt but it wasn’t quite good enough … at least originally. The ball appeared to finish right on the lip.

But Thomas waited as the ball hung on that lip, and got what he was looking for, as it decided to drop after several seconds.

That put Thomas within one of the lead with eight holes to play.

The charge continued all the way to the Wanamaker Trophy.