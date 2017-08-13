VIDEO: Ian Poulter argues over ball being lost in interesting rules drama

CHARLOTTE – Ian Poulter knows the Rules of Golf, and he will fight you on them.

The Englishman was 3 under through seven in his final round Sunday at the PGA Championship when he found trouble with a wild drive right at Quail Hollow’s par-4 eighth.

It appeared to be pretty simple: The ball was heading right for the trees, which were inside an area marked as lateral hazard. From there, Poulter would drop the ball to the nearest point from where ball originally crossed and play under a penalty of one stroke.

But nobody could find the ball, and that’s when matters started to get contentious. Rule 27-1c states that a ball is deemed lost if it is not found after a five-minute search. In this case, that rule would mean the player must take a stroke-and-distance penalty (as in re-tee).

Officials were trying to tell Poulter that, but he wasn’t having it.

You can hear Poulter tell them, “You’ve got to be kidding me!” as he explains they could all see the area where the ball landed, and if it finished outside the hazard, they would’ve found it.

What exactly was Poulter’s point? That as they could see the landing point and that the ball was not outside the hazard, it was virtually certain that the ball was in the hazard.

Under this same rule, if a ball is in or deemed virtually certain to be in a hazard, you simply drop and take nearest point before it crossed relief.

That might save a player a full stroke, which is why Poulter was arguing.

Anyway, the argument itself was entertaining and it was a nice touch for Poulter to involve playing opponent Jordan Spieth (not an uncommon tactic).

Humorously, following this argument, officials found Poulter’s ball but after the five minutes were up. It’s not totally clear if the ball found was actually inside the hazard, which adds another layer: If the ball was outside the hazard the whole time and it wasn’t found until after the five-minute search was up, was it a lost ball after all?

For now, Poulter ended up with a bogey on the hole. Watch this full wild rules argument and scenario unfold below: