VIDEO: Jon Rahm executes brilliant backwards, one-handed shot from hazard

CHARLOTTE – Jon Rahm is from Spain, the home country of Seve Ballesteros.

It showed Sunday. Rahm finished up his 2017 PGA Championship with a 4-over 75. It came, too, with a closing bogey – but it was a fascinating one.

Rahm almost found the left water hazard on his second shot at the par-4 18th. The ball wasn’t in the water but still found itself inside the hazard line, and Rahm couldn’t exactly get a stance. So instead, Rahm pulled off this outstanding backwards, one-handed shot:

Wow. Seve would be proud.