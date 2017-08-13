What Justin Thomas said after winning the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE – Justin Thomas won the 99th PGA Championship on Sunday.

Here’s what he had to say about capturing his first major title:

• • •

On his eery sense that he was going to win Sunday:

“I truly felt like I was going to win. I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7 (p.m.) and I was like, ‘You need to change your flight to later, because I don’t know, I just feel like I don’t want you to miss this. I feel like I’m going to get it done.’ ”

On his jealousy at other players winning majors:

“There’s no reason to hide it. I would say anybody, they are jealous that I won. I was jealous that Sergio won (the Masters); that Brooks won (the U.S. Open); that Jordan won (the British Open). I wanted to be doing that, and I wasn’t.”

On what he did when his putt on 10 didn’t drop (before later going in):

“I threw a little fit to try to see what would happen.”

On his tee shot to treacherous 17th pin:

“I’ll never forget that vision in my head. That was one of the best golf shots I’ve probably ever hit in my life.”

On winning the PGA with dad and grandpa being teaching professionals:

“For me, the PGA definitely had a special place in my heart. For this to be my first one and have my dad here, and I know grandpa was watching at home. I was able to talk to him and that was pretty cool.”