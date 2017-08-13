Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Louis Oosthuizen provides amazing lip-syncing video after PGA runner-up

Louis Oosthuizen provides amazing lip-syncing video after PGA runner-up

Louis Oosthuizen provides amazing lip-syncing video after PGA runner-up

CHARLOTTE – There was a Career Grand Slam completed this week, just not the one you were thinking. But it still deserved notice.

Louis Oosthuizen completed the career grand slam for runners-up Sunday thanks to a T-2 at the PGA Championship (Jordan Spieth finished T-28 to fall short of the more famous Career Grand Slam – that of all four major wins). Runner-up showings in all four majors is super impressive (more than most will give credit for) but also a bit of a downer considering the goal is to win – Greg Norman’s “Saturday slam” in 1986 brings similar vibes.

Certainly, the South African was disappointed. He was also in a good enough frame of mind to give an amazing performance.

Enjoy an hysterically-done lip-sync from Oosthuizen to Andra Day’s “I’ll Rise Up,” following his runner-up at Quail Hollow:

Excellent all around here. They don’t call him “King Louis” for nothing!

