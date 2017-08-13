PGA Championship live blog: Rory McIlroy closes with 68

CHARLOTTE – The PGA Tour is in Charlotte for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. It’s the year’s final major!

We are tracking all of Sunday’s action. Follow along…

UPDATE NO. 5 (2:13 p.m. ET): McIlroy is in with 3-under 68 and finishes the week at 1 over. Just a big disappointment from him on a course he loves. He’s T-22 at the moment.

UPDATE NO. 4 (2:11 p.m. ET): You can’t keep Poults silent!

Ian Poulter argues over ball being lost in interesting #PGAChamp rules drama. VIDEO: https://t.co/jlNYjD8pu2 pic.twitter.com/N35Ra2zOWD — Golfweek (@golfweek) August 13, 2017

UPDATE NO. 3 (1:40 p.m. ET): Fowler opens with par at No. 1 to stay 1 under and six back. Jason Day, meanwhile, birdies No. 1 to move within six. He nearly birdies No. 2 as well but the ball slides across the hole at the last second.

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:10 p.m. ET): Rory McIlroy has woken up … but way too late. The Northern Irishman has four birdies today, adding two at Nos. 14 and 15, to be 3 under for the round. But he is well out of this tournament. He’s 1 over overall and still eight back.

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:10 p.m. ET): Welcome to the final round at Quail Hollow!

So far Dustin Johnson is 4 under in his round through 10 and even par total. He’s just seven back, but yeah good finish, he won’t win though.

Birdies aplenty right now for Dustin #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/ym7euL8RVF — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 13, 2017

Hole locations for the final round of the #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/gabWF7S2Xa — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 13, 2017

