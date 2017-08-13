Rory McIlroy on health status: 'You might not see me until next year'

CHARLOTTE – We may not see Rory McIlroy for some time.

The Northern Irishman fired a closing 3-under 68 on Sunday at the PGA Championship for a strong finish to what was a lackluster week, but McIlroy continues to experience discomfort.

McIlroy has already taken time off due to rib issues twice this year and explained Sunday that he’s recently been feeling discomfort in his left rhomboid (a skeletal muscle that is found on each side of the upper back).

He indicated that with this issue, Sunday’s final round was potentially the last competitive round he played in 2017.

“Look, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” McIlroy said. “You might not see me until next year. You might see me in a couple of weeks time. It really depends.”

If this is it for McIlroy in 2017, it’s certainly been a disappointing one on the golf course. After capturing two FedEx Cup Playoffs events (and winning the FedEx Cup title) in 2016, McIlroy struck out in the majors this year and has no wins this season to date. His last major win remains the 2014 PGA Championship, a full three years ago.

This was only his 13th event of the year due to these injury issues. The one plus was off the course, as McIlroy got married in April.

But the on-course issues are front and center.

McIlroy talked about how his latest problem is affecting him on the links.

“Right now I can feel my left rhomboid going into spasm. It’s sort of the way it has been the last few weeks,” McIlroy said. “I have upped my practice coming into these two events because I wanted to feel like I was in a good place in my game. But, yeah, right now it’s a tough one because I go out there and play and shoot decent scores, but when I come off the course, I feel my left rhomboid going into spasm. Inside of my left arm goes numb.”

As for when we’ll know about his future plans…

“I have got this next week off to assess what I need to go forward,” McIlroy said.

The 28-year-old came into the week with finishes of T-4 and T-5 in his last two starts and is T-23 at the moment at the PGA. McIlroy owns four major titles and has 20 combined PGA and European Tour wins.