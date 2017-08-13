Sophia Schubert takes 4-up lead through 18 in U.S. Women's Amateur final

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Stanford’s Albane Valuenzuela has her work cut out for the afternoon portion of the U.S. Women’s Amateur. Sophia Schubert, a Texas senior, holds a 4-up lead at the midway point at San Diego Country Club. Jill McGill, a retired LPGA player who won the women’s amateur here in 1993, noted that she also led 4 up through 18 holes 24 years ago, and the match went all the way to the 36th hole.

“In match play, as long as you’re still there, you still have a shot,” said a smiling Valenzuela. “Nothing is over.”

Schubert won the first and fifth holes with conceded birdies and took a 2-up lead at the turn. A birdie on the 10th from Schubert and a three-putt from Valenzuela on the 11th built the Texas player’s advantage to 4 up. The 21-year-old from Oak Ridge, Tenn., didn’t make a mistake the rest of the way. Valenzuela failed to notch a single birdie on the first 18 holes.

“I think some of the hole locations are harder,” said Schubert. They will not be changed for the afternoon.

Schubert’s father, a homebuilder, usually comes to every tournament, but a project deadline kept Bill from coming to San Diego. Mom, Delisa, said her superstitious daughter didn’t want dad to fly in for the championship match and mess with her mojo. Delisa sends him updates via text.

Valenzuela looks to become the first player from Switzerland to win a USGA championship and the first Stanford player to win the Women’s Amateur since Joanne Pacillo in 1983. Schubert would be the first Longhorn to claim the title since Kelli Kuehne won back-to-back titles in 1995 and 1996. Texas coach, Ryan Murphy, is on Schubert’s bag. The normally clean-shaven Murphy, who is also superstitious, hasn’t touched razor since the start of the week.

The championship match will resume at 12:30 p.m. local time.