Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps congratulate Justin Thomas after PGA win

Justin Thomas’s first major victory was a huge hit with his fellow golfers in person at Quail Hollow and with many athletes across social media.

Leading the congratulatory messages after Thomas won the 99th PGA Championship on Twitter was 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.

“Congrats JT!!!! Way to rise above the carnage and out execute everyone on that back nine,” Woods Tweeted.

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and several others were waiting for Spieth after he got finished on 18.

“So awesome,” Spieth said.

Later, he added this gratuitous butt-slap.

Jordan Spieth sneaks in the congratulatory slap on the ass for Justin Thomas pic.twitter.com/GrnJn5gHRp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 13, 2017

Golfers and others – including Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps – shared their thoughts via social media.

Big shout out to @JustinThomas34 !!! Congrats homie! Hell of a final round !#PGAChampionship2017 — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 13, 2017

Come on @JustinThomas34! Awesome birdie on 17 and just one hole to go!!! Good luck buddy!! — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 13, 2017

Major Champion 🏆🥇🙌🏻!!! Congrats to boy @justinthomas34 on his first of many! @pgachampionship… https://t.co/Yv6d8XeTIu — Brooke Pancake (@BrookePancake) August 14, 2017

Showed a lot of class and grit down the stretch. Congrats, #PGAChamp @JustinThomas34! — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) August 13, 2017

So pumped for my boy JT!!!! Unbelievable performance today by @JustinThomas34!Can't wait to celebrate 👏🏽👏🏽🔥🍻 — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) August 13, 2017

HELLLLLOOOOO MAJOR CHAMPION NBD @JustinThomas34 — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) August 14, 2017