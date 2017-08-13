Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps congratulate Justin Thomas after PGA win

Justin Thomas’s first major victory was a huge hit with his fellow golfers in person at Quail Hollow and with many athletes across social media.
Leading the congratulatory messages after Thomas won the 99th PGA Championship on Twitter was 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.
“Congrats JT!!!! Way to rise above the carnage and out execute everyone on that back nine,” Woods Tweeted.
Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and several others were waiting for Spieth after he got finished on 18.
“So awesome,” Spieth said.
Later, he added this gratuitous butt-slap.
Golfers and others – including Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps – shared their thoughts via social media.
