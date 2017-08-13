VIDEO: Justin Thomas' ball hangs forever on the lip, then drops for unlikely birdie

CHARLOTTE – One of the luckiest birdies ever?
Justin Thomas got this incredible break off the tee Sunday at Quail Hollow’s par-5 10th.
He then hit his second shot OVER the green and chipped up inside 10 feet. He hit a good birdie putt but it wasn’t quite good enough … at least originally.
Thomas waited as the ball hung on the lip, and got what he was looking for, as it decided to drop after several seconds.
Well, he had to wait for it … but Thomas gets within one of the lead with eight holes to play.
