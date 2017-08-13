VIDEO: Justin Thomas' ball hangs forever on the lip, then drops for unlikely birdie

CHARLOTTE – One of the luckiest birdies ever?

Justin Thomas got this incredible break off the tee Sunday at Quail Hollow’s par-5 10th.

He then hit his second shot OVER the green and chipped up inside 10 feet. He hit a good birdie putt but it wasn’t quite good enough … at least originally.

Thomas waited as the ball hung on the lip, and got what he was looking for, as it decided to drop after several seconds.

Wait for it … wait for it … GOT IT. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/FUR5HciqxM — PGA of America (@PGA) August 13, 2017

Well, he had to wait for it … but Thomas gets within one of the lead with eight holes to play.