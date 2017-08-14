VIDEO: Butch Harmon breaks ground on par-3 course design at The Floridian

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Butch Harmon may be a world-renowned instructor, but he’s more than one thing. He can sink his teeth into course design, too.

Claude Harmon III, Butch’s son, posted this footage to Twitter on Monday:

As Claude clearly shows, this is Butch breaking ground on nine-hole, par-3 course deemed “The Harmon Coruse” at The Floridian.

As the sheet notes, the course is being co-designed by Butch and Kelly Gibson.

The Floridian, located in Palm City, Fla., is home to a 4,500-square-foot learning center built to Butch’s specifications.

We’ll have to wait for the finished product, but the routing looks pretty inviting and everything appears underway!

