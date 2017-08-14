Tiger Woods cites 'significant progress' as toxicology report reveals THC, pain meds

Tiger Woods had multiple pain, anxiety and sleep medications, as well as THC, in his system when he was arrested on Memorial Day on suspicion of DUI, a toxicology report by the Palm Beach County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office released Monday said.

The breakdown of the urine test, as reported by CNN, includes two opioid pain medications, an anxiety medication, a sedative for insomnia; and metabolites of alprazolam and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

“As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications,” said Woods in a statement sent to Golfweek. “Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I’ve made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me.”

The specific drugs found, according to the report, were: hydrocodone and hydromorphone (both opioid pain medications); alprazolam (an anxiety medication) and zolpidem (the sleep aid). Metabolites are the remnants of a drug in the body after it is used.

Under Florida law at the time of Woods’ arrest, the only permissible use for low-THC cannabis or full strength medical marijuana was to treat patients who suffered from epilepsy, chronic muscle spasms, cancer and terminal conditions. A law allowing expanded use for people with HIV and AIDS, glaucoma, PTSD, Parkinson’s and Crohn’s disease, ALS, multiple sclerosis and similar conditions, was signed in June.

On Aug. 9, Woods entered a pre-trial diversion program after his attorney entered a plea of not guilty for the 41-year-old golfer at his DUI arraignment. The first-time DUI offenders program that would reduce the charge from DUI – filed on Aug. 8 – to reckless driving.

The 14-time major winner, who hasn’t played a tournament since February as he recovers from a fourth back surgery, was arrested on May 29 after a cop found him passed out in his damaged vehicle about 15 miles from his Jupiter, Fla., home.

“Regarding my back, I recently spoke to my surgeon and he’s very pleased with how my fusion is healing. I’m right on schedule. I’m now doing some light lifting, riding a stationary bike and putting a little,” Woods added in his statement Monday.

Woods tweeted in June that he was getting “professional help” to deal with his back pain and a sleep disorder. He tweeted on July 3 that he had completed an “out-of-state private intensive program,” presumably to deal with prescription drug use.

Woods wasn’t under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest but admitted to taking pain killers at the time of his arrest, police said.

Woods is set to appear in court on Oct. 25.

(Brentley Romine of Golfweek contributed to this report.)