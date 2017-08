Tiger Woods knows all about the Wanamaker Trophy.

He won his first PGA Championship in 1999, en route to his “Tiger Slam” completed in 2000. Woods repeated that year, before winning the PGA in 2006 and ’07.

Got to have a great dinner with the PGA champion @JustinThomas34 and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QwVo5aJ0bg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 15, 2017

Monday, a leaned out and muscular version of Woods dined with Thomas and others, and posed with the 2017 PGA Championship winner and his trophy.

Woods shared the image on social media.

It appears a good time was had by all.