VIDEO: Justin Thomas talks Prank Wars with Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth go back.

Way back.

Justin and Jordan. From minors to majors.

One by-product of their deep friendship is a brutal, never-ending war of pranks and other “boys will be boys” antics. Each one is an effort to one-up the last. And no body part is safe.

Sunday, after his PGA Championship victory, Spieth gave his buddy a quick slap on the rear end for all watching on CBS to see.

Jordan Spieth sneaks in the congratulatory slap on the ass for Justin Thomas

The subject of pranks between the two came up Monday during Thomas’ interview on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

One of their on-going gigs is the infamous and potentially painful “Nut Tap.” Thomas would not say during the interview how many times Spieth has hit him in the groin. Spieth notably tapped his caddie in the groin after winning the British Open.

It turns out Casey Affleck is not alone.

Thomas told Patrick that he learned quickly when Spieth was a rookie how pranking the young Texan was dangerous stuff.

“He got me back really good by moving my car from the courtesy car lot into a different lot because I parked in his parking lot. … That’s the thing about Jordan, he’s going to go over the top and overreact, so I kind of can’t go there with him. He’s like that six-year-old, your little brother, when you kind of push him, he retaliates a lot worse. So I kind of don’t want to go there anymore with him.”

Thomas can nurse any sore body parts with the knowledge that he has the one major that has thus far eluded his pal.

