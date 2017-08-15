2017 Srixon Q-Star golf balls

Club: Srixon Q-Star golf balls

Price: $24.99/dozen

Specs: Available in white and yellow; two-piece construction with Ionomer cover

In-store date: August 18

Goal

The updated Q-Star ball is designed to provide durability and performance to budget-minded golfers.

Key features and technologies

Gradient Growth Core: The core of the Q-Star is a solid piece designed to be softer and have a lower compression in the center, then gradually get firmer toward the outer areas. Srixon said the Gradient Growth Core process helps deliver softer feel with more ball speed, which should result in more distance.

Spin Skin: To help the Ionomer cover deliver more greenside spin, a special coating was applied to the cover. This third update to Spin Skin was designed to allow the grooves of short irons and wedges to grab the ball more effectively and create spin, especially on shots hit from the rough. Srixon said the coating does not add more spin to drives and shots hit with lower-lofted clubs.

Updated dimple pattern: The new 338-dimple pattern is designed to provide more consistency and better aerodynamics.