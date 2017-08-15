Club: Cobra F-Max fairway woods

Price: $199 with Cobra Superlite 60 shaft and Lamkin REL 360 grips

Specs: 3F (16 degrees), 5F (20 degrees) and 7F (23 degrees)

In-store date: August 18

Goal

The F-Max fairway woods were designed to be extremely light and allow slower-swinging players to generate more clubhead speed and distance.

Key features and technologies

Light-weight design: Like the F-MAX driver, these fairway woods were designed with an extremely light configuration in mind to help slower-swinging players generate more clubhead speed. There are no moveable weights, and the hosel is bonded because adding adjustable features would increase the weight. The 60-gram shaft (20-30 grams lighter than most recreational fairway wood shafts) and D1 swingweight also should contribute to increased clubhead speed for more distance.

Back/heel weight pad: While weight was removed from as many noncritical areas as possible, extra mass in the form of a weight pad was positioned toward the back and on the heel side of the sole. This helps lower the center of gravity and encourages a higher launch angle. Because it is on the heel side, the face should naturally close more easily on the downswing. That, combined with the offset built into the hosel, should help slicers hit straighter shots.

455 stainless steel face insert: Opting for this extremely strong material allowed designers to make the face thinner and allow it to flex more at impact.

Crown alignment system: Getting the face pointed directly at the target should be easier thanks to a faint line, the width of a golf ball, that extends back from the topline across the crown.