Club: Cobra F-Max hybrids

Price: $179 with Cobra SuperLite 60 shaft and Lamkin REL midsize grips

Specs: 3H (19 degrees), 4H (22 degrees), 5H (25 degrees), 6H (28 degrees), 7H (31 degrees)

In-store date: August 18

Goal

The F-Max hybrids are designed to help slower-swinging golfers generate more clubhead speed and distance, while also avoiding slices.

Key features and technologies

Light-weight design: Cobra designers decided the best way to help slower-swinging golfers get more distance from iron-replacement clubs was to make them lighter and easier to swing. Instead of adding moveable weights and adjustable hosel mechanisms, which add weight, they opted for a simpler design. The heads were fitted to 60-gram shafts that are as much as 20-30 grams lighter than most recreational hybrid shafts.

Back/heel weight pad: Some of the weight saved was repositioned into a pad in the back-heel area of the sole. It helps lower the center of gravity and makes it easier to hit higher-flying shots. And because it is on the heel side, the face should naturally close more easily on the downswing. That should help reduce the severity of slices.

455 stainless steel face insert: The forged 455 stainless steel face is extremely thin, so it should bend more efficiently at impact and help golfers generate more ball speed and distance.

Crown alignment system: A faint yellow line crosses the black crown and extends from the leading edge to the back of the club. It’s the same width as a golf ball and should help players aim the face more easily.