Michelle Wie, friends sparkle at Solheim Cup with custom swag

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Michelle Wie always shines at the Solheim Cup, but she’s looking particularly sparkly at this year’s event with custom Nike kicks covered in Swarovski crystals.

Wie said the eye-catching high-tops she wore at Tuesday’s photo call, however, won’t be the ones she wears in competition. Her official shoes will have bling, just not as much. Wie said Nike added the sparkle to reflect the actual Solheim Cup. Nike athlete Mel Reid also posted a pic of her shiny Solheim kicks on Instagram.

Of course, Wie’s Solheim style doesn’t end there. She likes to make a splash from head to toe. Last week Wie had red, white and blue extensions weaved into her already long hair.

No word yet if the matching USA onesies she and Danielle Kang have sported will be spotted at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Wie, 27, is competing in her fifth Solheim Cup. She has an overall record of 7-7-1.

U.S. Solheim captain Juli Inkster is once again using the pod system and said pairings will come out of the three pods. Angel Yin and Lizette Salas are in the same pod as Kang and Wie. Inkster said the four players refer to themselves as the “minority” pod.

Austin Ernst, Paula Creamer, Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thopmson make up another pod. And Texans Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller and Brittany Lang are joined by Brittany Lincicome in the third pod.