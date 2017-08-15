Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi irons

Club: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi

Price: $150, with KBS C Taper Lite steel shaft and Golf Pride MCC White/Black grip

Specs: 2 (16.5 degrees), 3 (19 degrees), 4 (22 degrees), 5 (25 degrees), 6 (28 degrees) for RH only.

In-store date: Sept. 15

Goal: The MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi irons were designed to provide hybrid-like distance for better players who prefer irons and want to shape shots.

Key features and technologies

Miraging HT 770 face: By laser-welding an extremely strong stainless steel face to the softer X-30 stainless steel body, engineers were able to make the hitting area of each MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi iron very thin. At impact, the face flexes more efficiently and produces more ball speed. The thin face also is lighter, and the saved weight can be re-positioned into other areas of the head to improve performance.

Hollow body with high-density tungsten: Each MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi is hollow to allow more face deflection at impact. To shift the ideal hitting location to the center of the face, a 20-gram tungsten weight was positioned inside an internal pocket in the toe. It rests lower and farther away from the shaft than the tungsten used in the previously released MP-5H, so it helps pull the center of gravity farther down and increase perimeter weighting for more stability. In 4-iron vs. 4-iron tests against the Mizuno MP-18 SC, the MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi created 2 mph more ball speed with the same launch angle and 100 mpg less spin. As a result, it had 5 yards more carry distance on an identical landing angle.

Classic look at address: This club likely will replace a long iron or be added as a driving iron for a golfer who prefers a compact head, so Mizuno made the topline thinner and curved it, so it appears even sleeker in the address position. The sole is narrower than many driving iron soles but is cambered to help it work through the turf more easily.