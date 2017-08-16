Brandt Snedeker 'shutting it down' indefinitely due to health problems

It’s been a rough summer for Brandt Snedeker. The 36-year-old hasn’t played since a T-14 finish at the Travelers Championship in June due to injury, and announced Wednesday he is shutting it down indefinitely in order to get healthy.

“I would first like to thank everyone for their well wishes over the last few weeks, it has meant a lot to me,” Snedeker posted on Twitter. “Unfortunately I have not progressed in my rehab like we would have hoped and therefore will be shutting it down for an indefinite period of time until I get back to 100% healthy. My sternum joint has become unstable and does not allow me to hit a golf ball without pain. My medical team and I are looking into every option to get me back to playing as soon as possible. It pains me to not be out there on tour competing, but at this time, my health needs to be my priority. Thanks again for all the support and I look forward to getting back on tour as soon as possible.”

Get well pal! — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) August 16, 2017

Snedeker finished T-9 at the U.S. Open but missed the British Open and PGA Championship due to injury. He had been putting together a strong season with just three missed cuts in 15 starts and four top-10s and eight top-25s.

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin next week with the Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, New York.

Related Brandt Snedeker WDs from PGA Championship