Check out Lexi Thompson's USA-themed Solheim Cup Puma shoes

The Solheim Cup officially gets underway Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club, and Lexi Thompson has some sweet USA-themed Puma golf shoes ready to go.

Thompson will wear three sets of uniquely designed Pumas, seen below, and also has new, matching red, white and blue gloves to go along with the shoes.

Michelle Wie has some pretty solid custom gear this week as well.

Thompson has been under the weather to start the week in Des Moines, Iowa, skipping a scheduled Tuesday press conference as a result. The top American has been keeping practice to a minimum in order to get herself ready to go once matches begin Friday.

