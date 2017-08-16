U.S. Amateur: Round of 64 match schedule, results, picks

LOS ANGELES – It’s match play time at the 2017 U.S. Amateur at Riviera. While a 13-for-8 playoff is set for Wednesday morning to determine the final spots in the Round of 64, here’s a look at the schedule, as well as Golfweek’s amateur golf expert Brentley Romine’s predictions. (Note: Match results will be updated once matches are complete; all times Eastern.)

Hayden Wood vs. TBD, 5 p.m.

Hayden Buckley vs. Kristoffer Ventura, 11:50 a.m.

Edwin Yi vs. Ricky Castillo, noon

Maverick McNealy vs. Connor Syme, 12:10 p.m.

Jack Singh Brar vs. TBD, 3:50 p.m.

Arthur Griffin vs. Nathan Jeansonne, 12:20 p.m.

Doug Ghim vs. Chris Waters, 12:30 p.m.

Sahith Theegala vs. Gavin Hall, 12:40 p.m.

Theo Humphrey vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m.

James Nicholas vs. Kyle Mueller, 12:50 p.m.

Won Jun Lee vs. Cole Madey, 1 p.m.

Turk Pettit vs. Noah Norton, 1:10 p.m.

Lee Hodges vs. TBD, 4:20 p.m.

Zach Bauchou vs. Joey Savoie, 1:20 p.m.

Collin Morikawa vs. Blake Collyer, 1:30 p.m.

Dylan Perry vs. Alex Smalley, 1:40 p.m.

Norman Xiong vs. TBD, 4:50 p.m.

Kaito Onishi vs. Cheng Jin, 1:50 p.m.

Andy Ogletree vs. Dawson Armstrong, 2 p.m.

Cameron Young vs. Robert MacIntyre, 2:10 p.m.

Mark Lawrence Jr. vs. TBD, 4 p.m.

Matt Wolff vs. Tyler Strafaci, 2:20 p.m.

Garrett Barber vs. Justin Suh, 2:30 p.m.

Sam Burns vs. Shae Wools-Cobb, 2:40 p.m.

Logan Lowe vs. TBD, 4:40 p.m.

Kyle McClatchie vs. Walker Lee, 2:50 p.m.

Patrick Cover vs. Dylan Wu, 3 p.m.

Justin Tereshko vs. John Oda, 3:10 p.m.

Joaquin Niemann vs. TBD, 4:10 p.m.

Will Gordon vs. Travis Smyth, 3:20 p.m.

Philip Barbaree vs. Will Zalatoris, 3:30 p.m.

Hugo Bernard vs. John Hilliard Catanzaro, 3:40 p.m.

ROMINE’S PICKS: Wood, Ventura, Castillo, McNealy, Brar, Jeansonne, Ghim, Theegala, Humphrey, Mueller, Lee, Pettit, Hodges, Bauchou, Morikawa, Smalley, Xiong, Onishi, Armstrong, Young, Lawrence, Wolff, Suh, Burns, Lowe, Lee, Wu, Oda, Niemann, Gordon, Barbaree, Bernard