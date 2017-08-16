U.S. Amateur: Round of 64 match schedule, results, picks

LOS ANGELES – It’s match play time at the 2017 U.S. Amateur at Riviera. While a 13-for-8 playoff is set for Wednesday morning to determine the final spots in the Round of 64, here’s a look at the schedule, as well as Golfweek’s amateur golf expert Brentley Romine’s predictions. (Note: Match results will be updated once matches are complete; all times Eastern.)
Hayden Wood vs. TBD, 5 p.m.
Hayden Buckley vs. Kristoffer Ventura, 11:50 a.m.
Edwin Yi vs. Ricky Castillo, noon
Maverick McNealy vs. Connor Syme, 12:10 p.m.
Jack Singh Brar vs. TBD, 3:50 p.m.
Arthur Griffin vs. Nathan Jeansonne, 12:20 p.m.
Doug Ghim vs. Chris Waters, 12:30 p.m.
Sahith Theegala vs. Gavin Hall, 12:40 p.m.
Theo Humphrey vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m.
James Nicholas vs. Kyle Mueller, 12:50 p.m.
Won Jun Lee vs. Cole Madey, 1 p.m.
Turk Pettit vs. Noah Norton, 1:10 p.m.
Lee Hodges vs. TBD, 4:20 p.m.
Zach Bauchou vs. Joey Savoie, 1:20 p.m.
Collin Morikawa vs. Blake Collyer, 1:30 p.m.
Dylan Perry vs. Alex Smalley, 1:40 p.m.
Norman Xiong vs. TBD, 4:50 p.m.
Kaito Onishi vs. Cheng Jin, 1:50 p.m.
Andy Ogletree vs. Dawson Armstrong, 2 p.m.
Cameron Young vs. Robert MacIntyre, 2:10 p.m.
Mark Lawrence Jr. vs. TBD, 4 p.m.
Matt Wolff vs. Tyler Strafaci, 2:20 p.m.
Garrett Barber vs. Justin Suh, 2:30 p.m.
Sam Burns vs. Shae Wools-Cobb, 2:40 p.m.
Logan Lowe vs. TBD, 4:40 p.m.
Kyle McClatchie vs. Walker Lee, 2:50 p.m.
Patrick Cover vs. Dylan Wu, 3 p.m.
Justin Tereshko vs. John Oda, 3:10 p.m.
Joaquin Niemann vs. TBD, 4:10 p.m.
Will Gordon vs. Travis Smyth, 3:20 p.m.
Philip Barbaree vs. Will Zalatoris, 3:30 p.m.
Hugo Bernard vs. John Hilliard Catanzaro, 3:40 p.m.
ROMINE’S PICKS: Wood, Ventura, Castillo, McNealy, Brar, Jeansonne, Ghim, Theegala, Humphrey, Mueller, Lee, Pettit, Hodges, Bauchou, Morikawa, Smalley, Xiong, Onishi, Armstrong, Young, Lawrence, Wolff, Suh, Burns, Lowe, Lee, Wu, Oda, Niemann, Gordon, Barbaree, Bernard
