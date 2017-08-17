Host Paul Lawrie among those to reach Round of 32 at Lawrie Match Play

Anthony Wall and tournament host Paul Lawrie were the standout names to make it through to the second round of the $1.2 million Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play event in Bad Griesbach, Germany.

Throw in Paul Dunne, Ashley Chesters, Robert Rock, Jamie Donaldson, Edoardo Molinari and Victor Dubuisson, too.

Defending champion Wall overcame Sam Walker by one hole thanks to a birdie on the final hole. The 42-year-old Englishman won his second European Tour event at Archerfield Links, Scotland, last year, 16 years and 204 days after this first victory. Wall was three up after eight and cruising, but Walker hit back with birdies at Nos. 9 and 10. Walker also birdied the 15th and 16th after Wall had birdied the 12th to take the match to the final green.

“We played well,” Wall said. “He wasn’t so good off the tee and then made birdies at nine and 10 holing long putts, and then it was game on. I just managed to keep hold of him. It was difficult. I got my chance at the last and made three, so that was fantastic.

“If you’ve done something in that field before once or twice you can draw from that and if you have those nervous patches you can go ‘I’ve done it before, why can’t I do it again?’, and that’s how I try and draw through all my golf.”

Wall faces strong South African Hayden Porteous in the next round.

Lawrie takes on Spain’s Alejandro Canizares after defeating Sweden’s Pater Hanson, but the tournament host needed two extra holes to fight his way through to the next round.

Mikko Ilonen hardly broke a sweat getting through to a second-round match against Germany’s Marcel Siem. The Finn defeated France’s Matthieu Pavon, 8 and 7, in the biggest win of the opening round.

Dunne didn’t quite manage that margin of victory, but the former UAB player came close. He saw off Australia’s Nathan Holman, 6 and 5, to set up a second-round match against Sweden’s Jens Fahrbring.

Chesters drew on his considerable match play experience to beat Portugal’s Ricardo Gouveia, 4 and 2. Chesters, who won three and a half points out of four to help Great Britain & Ireland capture the 2015 Walker Cup, now faces an intriguing match against former U.S. Amateur champion Edoardo Molinari. The Italian booked his second-round place by beating Robert Karlsson at the 24th hole after the veteran Swede double bogeyed the 18th.

England’s Robert Rock also needed extra holes to see off Scotland’s Marc Warren. Rock, who is looking for his first European Tour win since beating Tiger Woods down the stretch at the 2012 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, faces veteran Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin.

Donaldson and Dubuisson – remember them? – are also through to the next round. Both players impressed in helping Europe win the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles but have since drifted into relative obscurity. Dubuisson defeated Welshman Bradley Dredge, 3 and 2, and faces Alexander Knappe of Germany in the next round. Donaldson takes on Jorge Campillo after beating Paul Peterson of the United States, 3 and 1.