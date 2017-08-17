Live blog: 2017 Wyndham Championship, Round 1

The PGA Tour is in Greensboro, N.C., for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

Golf Channel (Thursday, 2-6 p.m.; Friday, 2-4 p.m.); Golf Live Extra (Friday, 4-6 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Wyndham Championship tracker

UPDATE NO. 4 (11:45 a.m. ET): A live look at the top 10 on the leaderboard. The insanely early low scores from Simpson and Every have stalled.

UPDATE NO. 3 (10:20 a.m. ET): A birdie at 18 and Simpson is out in 7-under 28 and the leader by one (over Every, front-nine 29)!

Remember, this is a par 70. If Simpson can play his final nine in 4 under, he’s got 59.

UPDATE NO. 2 (9:55 a.m. ET): Simpson birdies No. 17 while Every birdies No. 7. Both are 6 under and co-leading without having played nine holes yet.

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:45 a.m. ET): Webb Simpson, who started on No. 10, birdies 11-13 and then eagles 15 to push himself to 5 under and an early share of the lead. Matt Every is right alongside him after holing out for eagle at the first and then adding birdies at Nos. 3-5.

• • •

