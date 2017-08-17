Matt Every blunt and honest as ever after opening 61 at Wyndham

The old saying “he wears his emotions on his sleeve” certainly applies to Matt Every. Really, the two-time PGA Tour has been known to leave almost nothing behind when offering his thoughts.

That hasn’t changed.

Earlier this year, Every opened up about his struggle with driver yips. Those demons played a large role in the 33-year-old missing the cut or withdrawing in 18 straight events before a T-62 at March’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

It’s been better since, but not by much. In his 16 starts after Bay Hill – where he’s earned both of his Tour wins – Every has just one top-25 finish and missed the cut or withdrawn on 10 occasions.

So opening with a 9-under 61 Thursday at the Wyndham Championship to take the 18-hole lead? A bit surprising. His standard bluntness when it came time to talk to the press wasn’t.

Hey Matt, what has it been like with your recent struggles?

“The last couple years a lot of people would have quit the game in my position with what has kind of crept into my game.”

OK, do you still feel you have the talent to play with the best of them?

“I have a high regard for my talent. Like I know I’m as talented as anyone out here. Maybe like five guys are a little more talented than me.”

Did you seek out advice from other players when you were struggling with the driver yips?

“Everyone else out here has their own deal. They don’t give a crap about me.”

Every’s game may’ve fallen off a cliff for a significant period, but his forthright approach in answering questions has never left him.

Some more gems from Every following his strong opening round:

On avoiding lunch sometimes with other players: “I don’t like eating lunch in the lunch room because of … guys talking about their rounds and stuff like that.”

"Everything that I've been through I've brought on myself. So, I don't need any sympathy or anything. It's just the way my path has been so far the last couple years."

"I'm going to have a career year here next year. I'm planning on it."

The game may come and go, but this level of honesty is always refreshing.