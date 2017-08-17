Matt Every fires opening 61 to lead Wyndham Championship

Here is a recap of the first round of the Wyndham Championship, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.:

LEADING: Matt Every has had a lot of rough times on the course recently, but he’s back on top for a day. His opening round at the Wyndham Championship began with a hole-out eagle and he remained flawless from there, posting seven more birdies in a bogey-free 9-under 61 to take a one-shot lead. Every, a two-time PGA Tour winner, had missed the cut or withdrawn in 18 straight events between 2016 and 2017 at one point, and he’s gone 10 of 16 in MCs or WDs after breaking the streak at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Regardless, he’s persevered and remained honest. But Every does only have one top-25 finish this season. He basically needs a win to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Will this one day prove to be the start of a turnaround? We’ll see.

CHASING: Henrik Stenson fired an 8-under 62 late to put some more heat on Every. Seven players are tied for third at 7 under, including Webb Simpson, who opened on the back nine with a 7-under 28 (Every opened on the front in 6-under 29). Davis Love III, 53 years old and the winner here just two years ago, is tied for 10th at 6 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Emiliano Grillo was losing his round a bit until this 59-foot bomb for eagle at the par-5 15th. This propelled him to a 2-under 68, good for T-58.

QUOTABLE: “I have a high regard for my talent. Like I know I’m as talented as anyone out here. Maybe like five guys are a little more talented than me.” – Matt Every

SHORT SHOTS: Sam Saunders is among those tied for third at 7 under. He enters the week 127th in FedEx Cup points. The top 125 after this week make the Playoffs and retain their PGA Tour cards for 2017-18 (if not already secured, that is). … Padraig Harrington is T-18 after an opening 66. … Billy Horschel is among those in a tie for 34th at 3 under. … Luke Donald and Kevin Kisner are among those tied for 86th at 1 under. … Here are the positions of all those immediately on the FedEx Cup top 125 bubble: No. 121 David Hearn (T-34, 3 under), No. 122 Richy Werenski (T-34, 3 under), No. 123 Seamus Power (T-34, 3 under), No. 124 Daniel Summerhays (T-34, 3 under), No. 125 Geoff Ogilvy (T-102, Even par), No. 126 Cameron Tringale (T-117, 1 over), No. 127 (See above), No. 128 Ryan Palmer (T-133, 2 over), No. 129 Billy Hurley III (T-102, Even par), No. 130 J.T. Poston (T-34, 3 under).

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 2-4 p.m. Eastern before Golf Live Extra takes over from 4-6 p.m. ET. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.

