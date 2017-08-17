U.S. Amateur: Round of 16 match schedule, tee times, picks

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Here is a look at the Round of 16 matches for the 117th U.S. Amateur, which are set for Thursday afternoon at Riviera Country Club, plus Brentley Romine’s predicitions (Note: all times Eastern):

Kristoffer Ventura vs. Connor Syme, 4:15 p.m.

Joey Vrzich vs. Doug Ghim, 4:25 p.m.

Theo Humphrey vs. Noah Norton, 4:35 p.m.

Chun An Yu vs. Collin Morikawa, 4:45 p.m.

Cheng Jin vs. Dawson Armstrong, 4:55 p.m.

Mark Lawrence Jr. vs. Shaw Wools-Cobb, 5:05 p.m.

Doc Redman vs. John Oda, 5:15 p.m.

Travis Smyth vs. Will Zalatoris, 5:25 p.m.

ROMINE’S PICKS (Round of 32: 8-8 ; Overall: 23-25): Ventura, Ghim, Humphrey, Morikawa, Armstrong, Wools-Cobb, Oda, Zalatoris