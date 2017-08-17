U.S. Amateur: Round of 32 matches, tee times, picks

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – There were several upsets in Wednesday’s Round of 64 of the 117th U.S. Amateur at Riviera. Norman Xiong, fresh off a Western Amateur victory in which he also was the stroke-play medalist, fell to Billy Walthouse of Longmeadow, Mass. Sam Burns, another Walker Cup hopeful, also lost, to Australia’s Shae Wools-Cobb.

Top-ranked amateur Joaquin Niemann and No. 2 Maverick McNealy also lost, though each fell to stout opponents, Niemann to Braden Thornberry and McNealy to Connor Syme.

That leaves just 32 players left at Riviera. On Thursday, two rounds of match play will be contested, and at the end of the day just eight players will remain.

Here is a look at the Round of 32 schedule, plus Golfweek writer Brentley Romine’s picks (Note: all times Eastern):

Hayden Wood vs. Kristoffer Ventura, 10:15 a.m.

Ricky Castillo vs. Connor Syme, 10:25 a.m.

Joey Vrzich vs. Aruther Griffin, 10:35 a.m.

Doug Ghim vs. Sahith Theegala, 10:45 a.m.

Theo Humphrey vs. Kyle Mueller, 10:55 a.m.

Cole Madey vs. Noah Norton, 11:05 a.m.

Chun An Yu vs. Zach Bauchou, 11:15 a.m.

Collin Morikawa vs. Dylan Perry, 11:25 a.m.

Billy Walthouse vs. Cheng Jin, 11:35 a.m.

Dawson Armstrong vs. Robert MacIntyre, 11:45 a.m.

Mark Lawrence Jr. vs. Tyler Strafaci, 11:55 a.m.

Garrett Barber vs. Shae Wools-Cobb, 12:05 p.m.

Doc Redman vs. Walker Lee, 12:15 p.m.

Dylan Wu vs. John Oda, 12:25 p.m.

Braden Thornberry vs. Travis Smyth, 12:35 p.m.

Will Zalatoris vs. Hugo Bernard, 12:45 p.m.

ROMINE’S PICKS (Round of 64: 15-17): Ventura, Castillo, Griffin, Ghim, Humphrey, Norton, Bauchou, Morikawa, Walthouse, MacIntyre, Strafaci, Barber, Redman, Oda, Thornberry, Zalatoris