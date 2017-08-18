Johnson Wagner makes albatross at Wyndham Championship

Johnson Wagner is not content to see his season end at the Wyndham Championship, and he’s going all out to prove it.

A 6-under 64 Friday rocketed Wagner up to a tie for third at Sedgefield Country Club and in position to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He entered the week No. 141 in FedEx Cup points, but only the top 125 after this tournament continue onto the playoffs.

There’s the additional factor of Wagner not keeping his PGA Tour card for 2017-18 if he can’t make the top 125 this week (he would then have to turn to the Web.com Tour Finals to get it back).

Anyway, Wagner is looking to make all of that a moot point, as he is projected to move to No. 113 with his current position. Just how special was his 64?

The round was going along in rather mundane fashion through four holes, until Wagner jarred his second shot at the par-5 fifth from 214 yards for an albatross!

🚨 ALBATROSS! 🚨 Tough to beat Johnson Wagner's start to Friday. pic.twitter.com/TE8caLiMow — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2017

That kickstart to his round allowed him to open in 4-under 31 and he later eagled the par-5 15th and got to 7 under on his round with a birdie at 17 before a bogey at the last.

Still, some exciting and promising stuff from Wagner, who hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2012 (he’s a three-time winner overall).

For many, this would be their first albatross. But Wagner now has two on the PGA Tour.

The albatross today @WyndhamChamp for Johnson Wagner is the 2nd of his career (R1, No. 7, 2010 @Sanderson_Champ). #pgatour — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) August 18, 2017

Wagner also becomes the first player since 2015 to make an albatross and an eagle in the same PGA Tour round.

Johnson Wagner becomes first player since @DanielBerger59 @APinv in 2015 with an albatross and eagle in same round. #pgatour — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) August 18, 2017

There’s 36 holes left to play, but this magical shot may’ve been the catalyst to save Wagner’s PGA Tour card.