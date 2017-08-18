VIDEO: Lexi Thompson starts Solheim Cup by driving par 4 ... with a 3-wood

Starting a Solheim Cup like THIS? It really can’t get much better.

The biennial competition between the Americans and the Europeans got underway Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club, and let’s just say Lexi Thompson started everything with some fire.

Thompson and Cristie Kerr were slated in the opening match of foursomes (and the entire Solheim Cup) against Europe’s Mel Reid and Charley Hull. The event begins on the enticing drivable 306-yard par-4 first and Thompson – a bomber off the tee on the LPGA – wasn’t going to start off shy.

Here’s her opening tee shot Friday with a 3-wood.

You might be thinking, 306 yards with a 3-wood … Lexi is laying up?

Not a chance. Thompson, who has been battling a virus this week, nonetheless smashed this 3-wood and it got all the way to the green. It was an amazing shot to start, with the ball finishing up some 10 feet below the hole.

That is how you start a Solheim Cup.

Kerr, long one of the LPGA’s best putters, did her partner good by rolling in the eagle putt to win the first hole.

Put it on the board…. YES! @CKGolferChic wins the first hole for @SolheimCupUSA with this eagle putt. #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/97cZU9fEmc — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 18, 2017

It was clear there were going to be fireworks on this hole. It only took a couple of minutes.